EXCITING! Last leg of shooting for Jawan to take place in Rajasthan

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screens in the lead role for different projects. The massive action film Jawan was announced in June and will star Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. They will be playing the leading lady and antagonist roles respectively. A while back, the crew was shooting for the film in Chennai, where a major portion of the film was being shot. After shooting for a month, he finally returned on Sunday. Now, reports say that the last leg of the shooting will soon take place in Rajasthan.

As per a report, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will head to Rajasthan soon to finish filming the last leg of a 20-day schedule before calling it a wrap. Preparations are underway, and the makers are ensuring high-level security for the shoot. Actress Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan, recently welcomed twins to the family, and the makers of the films are figuring out the dates to begin shooting. The crucial parts of the film will be shot in Rajasthan.

After his lovely stay in Chennai, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to inform that he had a blast shooting there for a month. He even had some time to meet Rajinikanth and Vijay. The actor’s tweet read, “Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food.Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!”

Apparently, Shah Rukh Khan had shot an action sequence in Chennai with 200 women. Deepika Padukone will also make a cameo and was seen with Atlee and SRK during the shoot. Jawan will be released on June 2, 2023, in five languages, making it Shah Rukh Khan’s first pan-India film. Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki have been slotted for the next year at different times, and SRK will play major roles in each film. He will have a busy schedule shooting for these films, which have exciting plots and casts of their own.

