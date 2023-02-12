Exciting! Nawazuddin Siddiqui all set to bring Customs Officer Costao Fernandes to life in an enthralling biopic; Here’s what we Know!

MUMBAI: One of the pivotal movies in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's career is Serious Men (2020), which not only brought him praise but also a 2021 International Emmy Award nomination for Best Actor. The actor and the satire's producers, Sejal Shah and Bhavesh Mandalia, got back together three years after the original release. The group has come together again to work on a biographical film about Costao Fernandes, a customs officer. The popular news portal has discovered that Shah is directing and Mandalia is writing the as-yet-untitled film, which is presently being filmed in Goa.

The 1990s thriller centers on several of Fernandes' most significant cases, including those involving the smuggling of gold. According to the sources, Siddiqui began filming in Mumbai on October 26. The source revealed, “In the first leg, Nawaz and his co-star Priya Bapat filmed some dramatic scenes. In the ongoing Goa schedule, the director is focusing on action and chase sequences.”

The team will return to Mumbai after Goa and start the last schedule around the end of December. Shah collaborated with Mandalia on Asur and Decoupled (2021), is eager to shed new light on the actor, who is most recognized for his unusual performances. She plans to present him in the biopic as a glamorous law enforcement officer who handled high-profile cases, making him a legendary figure.

The source continues, “This movie is envisioned as an out-and-out thriller with action and songs. Nawaz’s character is written as a heroic protagonist, along the lines of Bajirao Singham, Rohit Shetty’s hero from the Singham franchise.”

Credit- Mid Day