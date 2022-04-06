Exciting News! ‘I’ve heard the script’, says Fardeen Khan while talking about No Entry 2

MUMBAI: Rumours had been flying around a while back about No Entry 2 and that it was titled No Entry Mein entry. The sequel to the Anees Bazmee directorial will finally go on floors after years of speculation. The first part starred Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor in lead roles and they're going to reprise their roles in the sequel.

Fardeen Khan opened up about it at IIFA 2022 and dropped some vital details about the film and that he is really looking forward to the film although he hasn’t received any confirmation just yet. The film has been brewing for years and the associated people are excited about the same.

Fardeen added that he’s heard the script and it’s hilarious and promises three times the fun. About reuniting with Salman, the actor said they’ve been in contact through phone but he hasn’t got a chance to meet the superstar for a while now but undoubtedly, they’re both very excited to collaborate again.

Earlier, according to sources, the plot of No Entry 2 was somewhat on the lines of the script of Housefull 4 but also had some sci-fi elements and different time periods. It supposedly had the main actors in triple roles and could have 9 actresses playing the heroines opposite them, from different timelines.

Well, we have our fingers crossed and hope to get some confirmation about the sequel soon.

Credits: Bollywood Life