Exciting! Pavail Gulati opens up about his experience of portraying the role of a cop in Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer film Deva; Says 'Both thrilling and challenging…'

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/31/2023 - 13:30
MUMBAI: The first schedule for actor Pavail Gulati's upcoming action thriller 'Deva' is already complete. Rosshan Andrews, who directed Malayalam movies like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni,' is directing the film. Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur are producing it.

In addition to Pavail, Pooja Hegde and Shahid Kapoor play the film's main parts. Gulati makes his action thriller debut in 'Deva,' where he plays a crucial part that should highlight his dynamic acting abilities. 'Deva' is slated for release in theaters for Dussehra in 2024. With its gripping plot and intense action scenes, it promises to enthrall viewers.

(Also read: Must Read! Pavail Gulati Reflects on Lessons Learned from Powerhouse Women in Bollywood)

Speaking about how excited he was to play a character that was unlike anything he had ever tried before, Pavail said, "As an actor, the opportunity to explore a character in an action cop drama is both thrilling and challenging. Collaborating with talented co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, and under the direction of Rosshan Andrrews, has been an incredible experience. I'm excited for audiences to witness our collective efforts when 'Deva' hits theatres next Dussehra."

In 2024, the movie will be released in theaters in time for Dussehra. Previously, Pavail said he was excited to work on the project and said, "I am incredibly excited to embark on this exhilarating journey and absolutely thrilled to collaborate with exceptional talents like Shahid Kapoor and the amazing director Rosshan Andrrews. It's my first with Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, this opportunity not only represents a significant milestone for me but also a challenge that I wholeheartedly welcome and am eager to embrace. It's going to be a fun ride."

(Also read: Exclusive! I Love You actor Pavail Gulati says, "I think I am an old soul")

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit- Free Press Journal

