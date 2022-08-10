Exciting! Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie; is Parineeti Chopra’s wedding happening soon?

MUMBAI :Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many days. In the past couple of weeks, the rumoured couple have been spotted multiple times, and politician Sanjeev Arora also tweeted and congratulated that. Not just that Parineeti’s Code Name Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu also recently confirmed that the wedding is happening.

But, it looks like the wedding is happening soon as Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra has arrived in Mumbai. She is not here alone but she is accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas and Malti Marie. Priyanka with her family in Mumbai after a long time, well we can clearly expect that Parineeti’s wedding is happening soon.



We are sure fans of Parineeti will be excited to watch her as a bride walking down the aisle.

Parineeti has always guarded her personal life, and has not spoken much about her relationships. Though in the past she was in the news for her rumoured relationships, she never openly spoke about it.

Meanwhile, Priyanka coming back to Mumbai is surely grabbing everyone’s attention. Just a couple of days ago, a statement of PeeCee had made it to the headlines where she had stated that she decided to make a career in the US as she was being cornered in Bollywood.

The statement shocked everyone because Priyanka was already a superstar and when she moved to the US, she was at the peak of her career in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, talking about PeeCee’s projects, the actress will be seen in movies like Love Again and Jee Le Zaraa, and also has a web series titled Citadel lined up.

