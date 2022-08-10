Exciting! Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie; is Parineeti Chopra’s wedding happening soon?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many days. Now, Priyanka Chopra has arrived in Mumbai with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie, and it makes us wonder whether Parineeti’s wedding is happening soon.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 15:48
movie_image: 
Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI :Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many days. In the past couple of weeks, the rumoured couple have been spotted multiple times, and politician Sanjeev Arora also tweeted and congratulated that. Not just that Parineeti’s Code Name Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu also recently confirmed that the wedding is happening.

But, it looks like the wedding is happening soon as Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra has arrived in Mumbai. She is not here alone but she is accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas and Malti Marie. Priyanka with her family in Mumbai after a long time, well we can clearly expect that Parineeti’s wedding is happening soon.


 
Also Read:  TROLLED! Priyanka Chopra corrects an interviewer about RRR not being a Bollywood film, but gets trolled for THIS BIG blunder

We are sure fans of Parineeti will be excited to watch her as a bride walking down the aisle.

Parineeti has always guarded her personal life, and has not spoken much about her relationships. Though in the past she was in the news for her rumoured relationships, she never openly spoke about it.

Meanwhile, Priyanka coming back to Mumbai is surely grabbing everyone’s attention. Just a couple of days ago, a statement of PeeCee had made it to the headlines where she had stated that she decided to make a career in the US as she was being cornered in Bollywood.

The statement shocked everyone because Priyanka was already a superstar and when she moved to the US, she was at the peak of her career in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, talking about PeeCee’s projects, the actress will be seen in movies like Love Again and Jee Le Zaraa, and also has a web series titled Citadel lined up.

Also Read:  Must Read! Bollywood vs South: How nepotism and groupism are different in both industries?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    

 

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Malti Marie Parineeti Chopra RAGHAV CHADHA Love Again Jee Le Zaraa Citadel Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 15:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Chahat Vig to make acting debut with 'Gumraah'
MUMBAI :Debutante Chahat Vig, who started her career in showbiz with advertisements and theatre, is all set to make her...
Popular OTT action thriller series 'Night Agent' renewed for Season 2
MUMBAI :Streaming show 'The Night Agent' has earned a speedy Season 2 renewal at Netflix, reports 'Variety'. The second...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Disheartening! Abhir searches about symptoms of cancer; Akshara feels devastated
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Gizele Thakral of 'Bigg Boss 9' appears in Rick Ross music video for 'Bands'
MUMBAI :Gizele Thakral of 'Bigg Boss 9' has featured in an international music video with popular American rapper Rick...
Anupamaa: Emotional! MaAn have a beautiful moment together
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Khushi Dubey gets injured on the sets on 'Aashiqana 3'
MUMBAI :'Naaginn' actress Khushi Dubey, who is now seen playing the role of 'Chikki' in the third season of the web...
Recent Stories
Chahat Vig
Chahat Vig to make acting debut with 'Gumraah'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Chahat Vig
Chahat Vig to make acting debut with 'Gumraah'
Arjun Rampal, Mehr Jesia
Whoa! Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia’s daughter makes her ramp debut for Dior, actor says “she did it all on her own merit”
latest video
Shocking! "What is wrong with her, please behave, you are Rekha", netizens troll Rekha Ji on this latest video
Salman Khan
WOW! Bathukamma from Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan impresses; netizens say, “Unexpected from Bollywood”
13 films released in theatres out of which only THESE left a mark
Must Read! Bollywood’s Report Card First Quarter: 13 films released in theatres out of which only THESE left a mark
Ajay Devgn starrer takes a decent start but fails to beat Drishyam 2
Must Read! Bholaa box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn starrer takes a decent start but fails to beat Drishyam 2