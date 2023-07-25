Exciting! Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon’s Dono teaser unveiled, netizens say “Next super star “

MUMBAI :Two more star kids are all set to be seen making their mark into Bollywood. Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Thakeria Dhillon will star opposite Rajveer Deol, son of Sunny Deol and grandson of veteran actor Dharmendra, in Sooraj Barjatya and Avinish Barjatya's upcoming soon. The film now finally has a title and its poster has been released.

The poster shows Paloma and Rajveer sitting by the beach facing the sea. The film will be the 59th film under Rajshri Production, and will be helmed by Avinash Barjatya. The much awaited teaser is now out and Rajshri Films shared the same on their instagram page and wrote, “Welcoming back the innocence of love with two strangers who have one destination. A new journey unfolds in cinemas soon!”

Netizens have given all their love to Rajveer and Paloma. One user wrote, “One more Superstar from the Deol Family.. Welcome dear” another wrote, “The purity of love is only find in rajshri”, one commented, “The way Rajveer is walking is unique” another wrote, “Junier Action king is Back welcome & Best of luck dear” one wrote, “Next super star in Bollywood”

Dono is produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya.

Credit-BollywoodLife