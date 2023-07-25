Exciting! Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon’s Dono teaser unveiled, netizens say “Next super star “

The much awaited teaser is now out and Rajshri Films shared the same on their instagram page
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/25/2023 - 15:17
movie_image: 
Paloma Dhillon’

MUMBAI :Two more star kids are all set to be seen making their mark into Bollywood. Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Thakeria Dhillon will star opposite Rajveer Deol, son of Sunny Deol and grandson of veteran actor Dharmendra, in Sooraj Barjatya and Avinish Barjatya's upcoming soon. The film now finally has a title and its poster has been released.

Also Read-Parineeti: Working with Sooraj Barjatya in 'Uunchai' is like going back to school

The poster shows Paloma and Rajveer sitting by the beach facing the sea. The film will be the 59th film under Rajshri Production, and will be helmed by Avinash Barjatya. The much awaited teaser is now out and Rajshri Films shared the same on their instagram page and wrote, “Welcoming back the innocence of love with two strangers who have one destination. A new journey unfolds in cinemas soon!”

Netizens have given all their love to Rajveer and Paloma. One user wrote, “One more Superstar from the Deol Family.. Welcome dear” another wrote, “The purity of love is only find in rajshri”, one commented, “The way Rajveer is walking is unique” another wrote, “Junier Action king is Back welcome & Best of luck dear” one wrote, “Next super star in Bollywood”

Also Read-Must Read! Meet Paloma Thakeria Dhillon, the actress who is all set to star opposite Rajveer Deol in Rajshri Productions’ next
What do you think of the teaser of Dono? Tell us in the comments below.

Dono is produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-BollywoodLife

Palloma Thakeria dhillon rajshri films Rajveer Deol Sunny Deol Karan Deol Sooraj Barjatya Avnish Barjatya Movie News Poonam Dhillon TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/25/2023 - 15:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
KYA BAAT HAI! After Kaira, Barsatein couple Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon aka AraNsh is trending; here's how Twitter is reacting
MUMBAI: Sony TV recently launched a new show titled Barsatein which stars Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon in the lead...
Exciting! Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon’s Dono teaser unveiled, netizens say “Next super star “
MUMBAI :Two more star kids are all set to be seen making their mark into Bollywood. Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon’s...
What! Javed Akhtar to appear before Mumbai court on Kangana Ranaut’s complaint of criminal intimidation and insult to modesty of a woman
MUMBAI : Kangana Ranaut was in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan for a brief period of time but soon they parted ways...
Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana unveils his first look as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, wife Tahira Kashyap’s reaction is priceless
MUMBAI : Ayushmann Khurrana started his journey with TV and in 2012 made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor. In his...
Imlie: Interesting! Atharva and Kairi to go out for a walk, Imlie not invited
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Hotness alert! Here are the times Ek Thi Begum actress Resham Shrivardhan raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI  :With her amazing acting contribution actress Resham Shrivardhan has been grabbing the attention of the fans...
Recent Stories
Paloma Dhillon’
Exciting! Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon’s Dono teaser unveiled, netizens say “Next super star “
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kangana Ranaut
What! Javed Akhtar to appear before Mumbai court on Kangana Ranaut’s complaint of criminal intimidation and insult to modesty of a woman
Ayushmann Khurrana
Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana unveils his first look as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, wife Tahira Kashyap’s reaction is priceless
Vicky Kaushal
Oh No! Vicky Kaushal walks out of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again due to THIS reason
these pictures
Sexy! Actress Vidhushree Arya is too hot to handle in these pictures
DREAM GIRL 2
Wow! Dream girl 2 poster out, the face of Pooja finally revealed
Manish Malhotra all set for a legal tussle with Meena Kumari
OMG! Manish Malhotra all set for a legal tussle with Meena Kumari’s family over her biopic? Deets inside