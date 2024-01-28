Exciting! Rashmika Mandanna opens up about her wish to collaborate with THESE Bollywood and Telugu stars for the upcoming project

MUMBAI : The talented actress Rashmika Mandanna, who most recently costarred with Ranbir Kapoor in the hit movie Animal, is now aiming to work with other big names in the Bollywood and South Indian film industries. Rashmika recently shared her dream team of collaborators in an interview, and it included some of the biggest personalities in both sectors.

After Animal became popular, Rashmika said she wanted to collaborate with some of Bollywood's most renowned performers. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Junior NTR, and Ram Charan are among the actors on her favored list. Rashmika acknowledged in the interview how much the public has loved and admired these legendary actors and expressed her respect for them. She seems excited to experiment with different on-screen dynamics and produce noteworthy moments alongside these industry veterans.

Fans are breathless with anticipation as Rashmika discloses her wish to work with Salman Khan, Junior NTR, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ram Charan. There are several theories on which of these well-known actors Rashmika would form the ideal on-screen couple. Fans are excited about these possible collaborations, but Rashmika is busy filming Pushpa 2: The Rule right now. The much-awaited movie, which stars Allu Arjun, is scheduled for release later this year, and fans of Rashmika are looking forward to seeing her in the second half of the film.

Rashmika's work with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal was highly praised, and she is going to grow her career by collaborating with other prominent industry figures. The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is adored by his large fan base and is well-known for his love roles. Rashmika would get the chance to work with one of the biggest talents in the business and show off her flexibility on television if they collaborated.

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, is renowned for his exuberant attitude and thrilling on-screen personas. Working with him would allow Rashmika to delve deeper into the action genre and demonstrate her prowess in thrilling scenes.

Known as the Greek God, Hrithik Roshan is well regarded for his captivating on-screen persona and remarkable dancing abilities. Rashmika would be able to demonstrate her dance skills and make an eye-catching on-screen duo if she collaborated with him.

In the South Indian cinema business, Junior NTR and Ram Charan are well-liked celebrities who are renowned for their strong performances and broad appeal. Working with them would allow Rashmika to collaborate with performers who have a large fan following and have starred in multiple successful blockbusters.

Rashmika has established herself as an outstanding actress with her flawless performances and on-screen connection with her co-stars. Her upcoming projects are eagerly awaited.

Credit- Bollywood Life

