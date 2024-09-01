Exciting! Ravi Teja all set to lead the Telugu adaptation of Ajay Devgn's film 'Raid'; Know here more!

MUMBAI: The lead actor in the Telugu version of the movie will be Ravi Teja, who attended Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' mahurat ceremony. In the Hindi version of 'Raid,' which debuted in 2018, he portrayed the main character. Raj Kumar Gupta directed the first motion picture. A source told to popular news portal that Ravi Teja clapped to Ajay Devgn's 'Raid' and stated that 'Raid' will have Ravi Teja in the starring role in Telugu.

(Also read: Exciting! Ajay Devgn commences the shooting of Raid 2, film to have a November release)

"Ravi is currently waiting to release his film first film of the year, 'Eagle' which is slated to release on 9 February. He will begin the shoot of his next film which is the remake of the Hindi film 'Raid'. He will be essaying the role originally played by Ajay Devgn in the film. Ravi is super excited about this film, he recently met Ajay sir in Mumbai for the mahurat shot of Raid 2 and they discussed the film and its progress. Even Ajay sir is excited to see how the film will turn out. The Mass Maharaja will be shooting for his parts by the end of January in Hyderabad," said the source.

There have not yet been any announcements made about the movie's cast or production. The real-life income-tax raid on Indian businessman Sardar Inder Singh, which lasted roughly three days and two nights, served as the inspiration for the crime thriller 'Raid,' which starred Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, and Ileana D'Cruz.

Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated movie 'Raid' will get a sequel. The film features director Rajkumar Gupta together with producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. Production began on January 6 in Mumbai.

The movie is expected to be shot in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai, and other locations. The film is supported by Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. Panorama Studios is presenting the film by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. The movie will open in theaters on November 15, 2024.

(Also read: Exciting! From Singham Again to Raid 2: Ajay Devgn all set to dominate the film industry with his upcoming franchises)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- India Today