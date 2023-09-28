Exciting! Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with Vishal Bhardwaj for a project soon, “Woh Waqt aa Raha hai…”

Acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj who is awaiting his Netflix film Khufiya has now hinted that SRK will have a cameo in his film and will also be working with him for a full fledged film.
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the success of his last release Jawan as the film has crossed Rs 600 crores in India and nearly 1000 crores worldwide. The Atlee directorial comes close to heels of his previous blockbuster Pathaan. Looks like King Khan is in the mood for signing some good projects.

Acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj who is awaiting his Netflix film Khufiya has now hinted that SRK will have a cameo in his film and will also be working with him for a full fledged film. Speaking of working with Khan, Vishal told a news portal, “At one point, we came very close to doing a film. It was announced also and we were going to shoot but somehow it didn’t happen.”

Vishal further added, “Whenever we meet, humesha yeh rehta hai ke kab hona hai. Ab wo waqt aa raha hai. Cameo toh ho hi gaya hai indirect toh film bhi iss baar honi chahiye. Andar se mujhe bhi feeling aa rahi hai. Shah Rukh ne bhi mujhe bola hai ke iss baar mujhe kuch lag raha hai ke hum log kuch kar payenge saath mein.” 

Vishal heaped praises for Khan’s Jawan as well! Interestingly, 2 States starring Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor was supposed to star SRK with Asin Thottumkal and was to be helmed by Bhardwaj however the project never took off and was eventually directed by Abhishek Varman with Alia and Arjun. 

Credit-HindustanTimes

