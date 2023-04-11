Exciting! Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur trailer to be shown with Salman Khan’s Tiger 3

While the fans are super excited to watch the film, the exhibition community is now planning out which trailers will preview at the beginning of the film and during the interval.
MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited this year. The countdown to the release has begun and the advance bookings are going to open from 5th November. While the fans are super excited to watch the film, the exhibition community is now planning out which trailers will preview at the beginning of the film and during the interval.

As per a close source, “YRF doesn’t attach the trailers of any non-YRF products to the film print and hence, the distributors of Dunki and Sam Bahadur have struck a deal with the exhibition community for showcasing of their respective assets. It’s variable from cinema hall to cinema hall, but most of the properties will screen Dunki Drop 1 and Sam Bahadur Trailer from November 12”

The source further said, “While the intent was to launch a trailer of Animal for Tiger 3, but now, the makers will launch it at a later date. With massive footfalls expected in cinema halls over the next few weeks, the idea is to inform the viewers about the slate of upcoming releases too and maximize the reach.”

Speaking of Tiger 3, the film is a Maneesh Sharma directorial and also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Dunki will be the first collaboration between SRK and Rajkumar Hirani while Sam Bahadur is a Meghna Gulzar directorial starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

