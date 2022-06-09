Exciting! Shah Rukh Khan to start shooting soon for Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to share screen space in the upcoming film Tiger 3.

MUMBAI :  After the success of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Recent updates suggest that Shah Rukh Khan will be giving a cameo appearance in this upcoming film. Shah Rukh Khan’s character in and as Pathaan is expected to make a cameo in Tiger 3, and so is Salman as Tiger in SRK’s Pathaan.

Also Read:  Whoa! “She’s one of the closest friends I have,” said Sharukh Khan when once upon a time he was being linked together with Priyanka Chopra

The last time when Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan came together on the big screen was in Zero, where Salman Khan gave his cameo for the song Issaqbaazi.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Atlee’s Jawan in Chennai. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will start shooting for Tiger 3 by the end of September.

Also Read: Salman Khan to showcase his art in first-ever solo show in India

CREDITS: Bollywood Life 

