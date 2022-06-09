Exciting! Shah Rukh Khan to start shooting soon for Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3

MUMBAI : After the success of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Recent updates suggest that Shah Rukh Khan will be giving a cameo appearance in this upcoming film. Shah Rukh Khan’s character in and as Pathaan is expected to make a cameo in Tiger 3, and so is Salman as Tiger in SRK’s Pathaan.

The last time when Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan came together on the big screen was in Zero, where Salman Khan gave his cameo for the song Issaqbaazi.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Atlee’s Jawan in Chennai. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will start shooting for Tiger 3 by the end of September.

