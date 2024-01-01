Exciting! Shehnaaz Gill expresses a desire to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor for her next project; Says ‘I’ve never met him in person but…’

She also gained notoriety for challenging her desi persona through her daring and stylish wardrobe selections.
MUMBAI: In 2023, Shehnaaz Gill began a new chapter in her life. She made her major Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan, in April. She then starred in the sex-positive comedy Thank You For Coming, costarring Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh, and Kusha Kapila. Even though the movies didn't do well at the box office, she attracted a lot of attention for both. She also gained notoriety for challenging her desi persona through her daring and stylish wardrobe selections.

As the year drew to a close, examine Shehnaaz's future plans and goals for her career. She said that 2023 has been a very exciting year for her, one that has opened her eyes and altered her perspective on life, in a recent interview. She said, “I’ve become a little more matured now if not completely. Earlier, I used to be very childish. I now know to handle and tackle certain situations better.”

She now looks forward to ticking off a project that has been on her mind for a very long time after working with Salman. “Going ahead, I want to work with all the superstars. But if I have put my finger on someone, it will be Ranbir Kapoor. I’ve never met him in person but I’ve seen him at events from afar,” she stated.

Shehnaaz disclosed that she has no qualms about auditioning now and has discovered that it's the only way to get the kinds of movies and roles that she wants to, despite her continued silence over her impending Bollywood ventures. Speaking on it, she said, “I wouldn’t go in for auditions before Bigg Boss. Now I’m open to giving auditions. Earlier, I didn’t know the value of auditioning. Now I know.”

“Rejection is a part and parcel of our lives. Even if I get rejected, I know that I’ll learn a lot from it. I feel a person should experience rejection. We shouldn’t be scared of failure because it’s an integral part of life,” stated the actor, who rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 13.

She further added, “Success isn’t everything, we should fail sometimes too. We’ll achieve what destiny has in store for us. And destiny always has some amazing things planned. I don’t think our fate has only bad situations written for us.”

However, she is pleased with her ability to effectively alter people's opinions and perceptions of her. Shehnaaz said, “When people attach a certain image with you and then you defy that, they are left shocked. It’s only over a period of time that they start looking at you differently and start thinking that you’re capable of so much more. Acceptance takes time. Like people now know that I’m not just a desi girl.”

