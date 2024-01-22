Exciting! The year if sequels is here, check out the list inside to know the movie sequels releasing this year

MUMBAI : Last year we witnessed some heart touching performances from amazing actors that showed their best potential.

Turns out, best is yet to come. We watched some amazing comebacks of actors but this year we will get to see some comebacks of movies with their sequels.

Also read - Fascinating! Rashmika Mandanna takes fans excitement to the next level by assuring 'Pushpa 2: The Rule’ to be much BIGGER; Says ‘Everyone is so driven to make’

The year has already started with a bang and we could not have asked for anything better. The month of Jan has not ended and yet we have already some really amazing movie releases like Captain Miller, Merry Christmas, Guntur Kaaram, and more.

However, this is just the beginning and the year ahead is filled with some promising movies. While last year was a year of comebacks, this year is going to be the year of sequences.

So let's take a look at the sequel we will get to watch this year:

Pushpa 2 - The Rule

Starring Allu Arjun, Pushpa 1 - The Rise did so good that it got Allu Arjun a national award. The popularity of his movie and everything about it rose to such a great level that the audience went crazy after the second part was announced. The poster of the sequence has been revealed but we are yet to see the teaser and the trailer. The movie is still in process of making but it is said to release this year.

Stree 2

The on-screen pair Sharaddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao did magic, making the audience laugh and fall in love with their chemistry in the horror comedy Stree. Earlier we also got to see Bhediya and Roohi and is said to be a part of the same universe. Now the cast is set to return with Stree 2 this year.

Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3)

Welcome 1 and welcome 2 made us laugh out loud. While we did not see Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the sequel but we got to see the rest of the cast and also some new actors to the cast like John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Shiney Ahuja and Naseeruddin Shah. However, the makers are coming back with the third sequel of the moviethis year which will feature actors like Akshay Kumar, Arshad Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and many more.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

A very successful movie of its time, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, featuring Rajkumar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Neha Chauhan, Ashish Sharma and many more, is going to make a comeback this year with cast starring Nimrit Ahluwalia. It is said to release in February this year.

Singham Again

The copverse has become one of the most talked about movie universe thanks to the success of Singham and it's sequels along with the OTT release of Indian Police Force. Now there's a whole new level of buzz for Singham Again as it will star not just Ajay Devgn but also Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar along with a new cop played by Deepika Padukone.

Metro In Dino

Life In A Metro was admired highly for its relatability, story, characters, performances, music and the atmosphere it created in our minds. The movie was directed by Anurag Basu and is still rewatched for its nostalgic effect. Now the director has earlier announced a sequel of the movie featuring actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan and many more.

Haseen Dilruba 2

Haseen Dilruba featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane is set to come back with a sequel this year with Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey along with Sunny Singh and other actors in supporting roles.

Housefull 5

The Housefull franchise has always made us laugh out loud with its comedy. Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh has been a constant part of the movies and the 5th sequel of the movie has been announced with actors like Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh along with John Abraham, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, and many more.

Aashiqui 3

Aashiqui 3 has been in buzz since the time of its announcement. Kartik Aaryan will play the male lead but the female lead has not yet been finalized. It is said that Triptii Dimri will play the female role but there's no confirmation. It is also said that the movie is supposed to release this year.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

As the first theatrical release after the unlock, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani spread the happiness that the people needed. The makers are all set to come back with a 3rd sequel this year.

Raid 2

Raid featuring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz was loved by the audience for its story and recently the makers have announced the 2nd sequel of the movie with Ajay Devgn once again. The cast also includes Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor.

Also read -Ajay Devgn to Start Shooting for Raid 2 December end

It'll be interesting to see these movies but which movie sequel are you excited for? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.