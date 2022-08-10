Exciting! Upcoming Hindi movies and web series this week: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Citadel and more

MUMBAI: While it is expected that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will continue to do well at the box office in the coming days, we do have some interesting movies and web series that are slated to release this week.

Check out the list of upcoming movies and web series this week…

Ponniyin Selvan 2 (Theatrical release)

Ponniyin Selvan 1 was a super hit at the box office. The Tamil version broke many records, and the Hindi version also did reasonably well at the ticket windows. Now, the sequel to the film titled Ponniyin Selvan 2 is all set to release on 28th April 2023.

Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Salaar, Pushpa 2, and more; South biggies to look forward to in 2023

Bad Boy (Theatrical release)

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborthy is all set to make his Bollywood debut with a movie titled Bad Boy. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, and it is slated to release on 28th April. But, to be honest, there’s hardly any buzz about it.

U Turn (OTT release)

Alaya F starrer U Turn is all set to premiere on Zee5 on 28th April 2023. It’s a remake of a Kannada movie of the same name and starred Shraddha Srinath in the lead role.

Citadel (OTT release)

One of the biggest releases of the week has to be Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. The series is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 28th April 2023.

Also Read: WOW! Priyanka Chopra is still desi at heart and THIS Insta post of her is a proof

Are you excited for these upcoming movies and web series? Let us know in the comments below…

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.