Exciting! Upcoming movies and web series this week: Afwaah, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and more

MUMBAI :Last week, movies and web series like Ponniyin Selvan 2, Citadel, U Turn, and others were released. While PS 2 got a good response at the box office, Citadel grabbed everyone’s attention on OTT. Now, this week also many interesting films and web series are slated to release.

So, today, let’s look at the list of upcoming movies and web series this week that will be released this week...

Afwaah (Theatrical release)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Afwaah was slated to release in February this year. But, the movie was postponed and now, it is slated to release on 5th May 2023. The trailer has received a good response, so let’s see what response the movie will get at the box office.

The Kerala Story (Theatrical release)

A very hard-hitting film titled The Kerala Story is slated to release this week. The movie stars Adah Sharma in the lead roles and the trailer has been grabbing everyone’s attention.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo (Web Series)

After impressing everyone with her performance in Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Dimple Kapadia is now all set for her web series titled Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. The trailer is damn interesting, and as it is created by Himo Adajania, audiences have high expectations from it.

Fireflies Parth Aur Jugnu (Web Series)

It’s summer vacation going on, and here’s a web series for kids. Titled Fireflies Parth Aur Jugnu will premiere on 5th May on zee5.

