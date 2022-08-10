Exciting! Upcoming movies and web series this week: Bholaa, United Kacche, and more

MUMBAI:Last week, movies and web series like Bheed, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Hunter- Tootega Nahi Todega, and more were released. While Bheed has been rejected at the box office, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, which got an OTT release, received a good response.



Now, this week also, many interesting movies and web series are all set to release. Check out the list below...



Movies



Bholaa (Theatrical release)

Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa are all set to release on 30th March 2023. The pre-release buzz about the movie is good, but it’s a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi, so let’s see what response it will get at the box office.



Gaslight (OTT release)

Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangada Singh starrer Gaslight is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 31st March 2023. It’s a thriller and the trailer has grabbed everyone’s attention. Everyone is looking forward to Sara’s performance in it.



Dasara (Theatrical release)

Nani and Keerthy Suresh starrer Dasara is all set to release on 30th March 2023. It’s a Telugu film, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. So, let’s see what response the movie will get at the box office. Will Dasara be the new South movie that will make a mark at the box office in Hindi markets? Let’s wait and watch.



Web Series

United Kacche

Sunil Grover is all set to tickle your funny bones with his new web series titled United Kacche. The series will premiere on Zee5 on 31st March 2023.



