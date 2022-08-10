Exciting! Upcoming movies and web series this week: Bholaa, United Kacche, and more

Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa, Sunil Grover starrer United Kacche, and more; here’s a list of movies and web series that are all set to release this week.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 07:00
movie_image: 
MUMBAI:Last week, movies and web series like Bheed, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Hunter- Tootega Nahi Todega, and more were released. While Bheed has been rejected at the box office, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, which got an OTT release, received a good response.
 
Now, this week also, many interesting movies and web series are all set to release. Check out the list below...
 
Movies
 
Bholaa (Theatrical release)

Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa are all set to release on 30th March 2023. The pre-release buzz about the movie is good, but it’s a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi, so let’s see what response it will get at the box office.
 
Also Read:Exclusive! Kashibai Bajirao Ballal actor Amit Pandey to be seen in Ajay Devgn starrer, Bholaa


Gaslight (OTT release)

Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangada Singh starrer Gaslight is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 31st March 2023. It’s a thriller and the trailer has grabbed everyone’s attention. Everyone is looking forward to Sara’s performance in it.
 
Dasara (Theatrical release)

Nani and Keerthy Suresh starrer Dasara is all set to release on 30th March 2023. It’s a Telugu film, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. So, let’s see what response the movie will get at the box office. Will Dasara be the new South movie that will make a mark at the box office in Hindi markets? Let’s wait and watch.
 
Also Read: Ibrahim cheers for 'dear sister' Sara, says 'Gaslight' will be 'banging'


Web Series  
United Kacche

Sunil Grover is all set to tickle your funny bones with his new web series titled United Kacche. The series will premiere on Zee5 on 31st March 2023.
 
For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bholaa Ajay Devgn Gaslight Sara Ali Khan Vikrant Massey Chitrangada Singh Dasara nani Keerthy Suresh United Kacche Sunil Grover
