Exciting! Upcoming new Hindi movies and OTT series this week: SatyaPrem Ki Katha, The Night Manager Part 2, and more

From Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha to Aditya Roy Kapur starrer The Night Manager Part 2, here’s a list of upcoming new Hindi movies and OTT series that are going to release this week…
MUMBAI:Last week, movies and OTT series like 1920 Horrors of the Heart, Kafas, and others were released. Now, this week, we will get to watch some interesting films and series. 
 
So, today, let’s look at the list of the upcoming new Hindi movies and OTT series that are going to release this week…
 
SatyaPrem Ki Katha (Theatrical release)

After the super success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be coming together on the big screens once again with SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The film is slated to release on 29th June 2023. It’s a holiday weekend, so it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get at the box office. 
 
Lust Stories 2 (OTT release)

Lust Stories 1 had created a lot of buzz, and now, thus everyone is keen to watch Lust Stories 2 which will stream on Netflix from 29th June 2023. The anthology stars Neena Gupta, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, and others. 
 
Sergeant (OTT release)

Continuing its free streaming, Jio Cinema this week will premiere one more movie. Titled Sergeant, the movie stars Randeep Hooda in the lead role. 
 
The Night Manager – Part 2 (OTT release)

Finally, the wait will be over on 30th June 2023. Earlier, this year, just four episodes of Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer The Night Manager were streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Now, part 2 of the series is all set to premiere this week. 
 
So, which movie or OTT series are you excited about? Let us know in the comments below… 
 
For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

