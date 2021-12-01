EXCITING! Upcoming wedding of Bollywood stars

MUMBAI: Check out the list of Bollywood celebrities who are likely to tie the knot this year.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

It is now confirmed that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will have their wedding in December 2021. The two are all set for the royal wedding in Rajasthan. According to the source 45 hotels have been booked for the guests. The possibility of the wedding location being 14th-century Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, people already have their imagination running with how stunning this wedding would be.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt started dating each other almost four years back. They have now decided to take their relationship to the next level. Earlier the couple had decided to tie the knot this year in December. But now we hear that their wedding has been pushed to April 2022. The couple revealed that they are busy with the film promotions now and hence their wedding has been pushed.

Aadhar Jain and Tara Sutaria

Aadhar Jain and Tara Sutaria will tie the knot early next year. Well, Aadhar has openly spoken about dating Tara Sutaria in the past. The lovebirds take every opportunity to post cute pictures of each other on their social media platforms. According to one of the reports, the two took off to Goa recently where they arrived at the decision to tie the knot.

Ankita Lokande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokande has always been open about her relationship. The actor has never shied away from sharing her much loved photos with beau Vicky Jain. The two will tie the knot in December 2021. Ankita has been planning for a grand wedding in the presence of her close friends and family. If the sources are to be believed the actor’s friends will be performing a special performance for the couple.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Popular Television actress Mouni Roy has always kept her personal life under wraps. There were rumours about her dating Dubai based businessman Suraj Nambiar. And now we hear that Mouni and Suraj will exchange their wedding vows on January 27th 2022 in Italy or Dubai.

