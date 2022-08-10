Exciting! Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma all set to reunite for Commando 4

MUMBAI: Vipul Shah’s action thriller franchise Commando is one of the most loved. It is the movie that made Vidyut Jammwal a household name and also brought Adah Sharma to the spotlight. Shah is now all set to bring the film’s 4th installment and this will be music to the fans of the franchise and the lead actors.

The shoot of C+ommando 4 has reportedly begun. Speaking about being a part of the film, Adah who is garnering praises for her recently released film The Kerala Story said, “I am doing Commando with him (Vipul Shah), where I again play Bhavana Reddy. So for the action fans, that’s still there. There will be more action and more comedy... that role stays as is in Commando.”

Jackie Chan’s stunt director Andy Long will be directing the fight sequences in Commando 4. Adah added, “So the action is also going to be quite cool, and they are using different objects as weapons. So there's cool action, I don't think I should say anymore.”

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma’s last release The Kerala Story meanwhile has crossed Rs 250 crores at the box office.

