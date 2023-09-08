Exciting! Vivek Oberoi joins the cast of Sara Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller reportedly titled ‘Hero No 1’ by Jagan Shakti

MUMBAI: Bollywood is currently buzzing with several exciting and high budget projects. The current one will bring Tiger Shroff and Sara Ali Khan together for the very first time. It will be a high octane action thriller helmed by Jagan Shakti of Mission Mangal fame.

There is some more news on this front. PM Narendra Modi actor Vivek Oberoi has joined the cast of the film. The details of his role are yet to be ascertained but he will be playing a pivotal role in the film. The trio of Tiger, Sara and Vivek will be seen on the big screens together for the first time.

The high octane action scenes will be shot in India over a schedule of 20 days in the month of October.

The film which is reportedly titled Hero No.1 is produced by Pooja Entertainment and will be shot in Mumbai and Europe.

Vivek was last seen in Dharavi Bank. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s OTT series Indian Police Force.

