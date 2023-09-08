Exciting! Vivek Oberoi joins the cast of Sara Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller reportedly titled ‘Hero No 1’ by Jagan Shakti

There is some more news on this front. PM Narendra Modi actor Vivek Oberoi has joined the cast of the film.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 12:27
movie_image: 
Vivek Oberoi

MUMBAI: Bollywood is currently buzzing with several exciting and high budget projects. The current one will bring Tiger Shroff and Sara Ali Khan together for the very first time. It will be a high octane action thriller helmed by Jagan Shakti of Mission Mangal fame. 

Also Read- Trolled! Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for her outfit, netizens calling her Joker

There is some more news on this front. PM Narendra Modi actor Vivek Oberoi has joined the cast of the film. The details of his role are yet to be ascertained but he will be playing a pivotal role in the film. The trio of Tiger, Sara and Vivek will be seen on the big screens together for the first time. 

The high octane action scenes will be shot in India over a schedule of 20 days in the month of October. 

The film which is reportedly titled Hero No.1 is produced by Pooja Entertainment and will be shot in Mumbai and Europe. 

What are your thoughts on the pairing of Sara Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- What! Vivek Oberoi talks about getting sidelined in the film industry; “something’s happening, but you can’t do anything about it”

Vivek was last seen in Dharavi Bank. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s OTT series Indian Police Force.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-boxofficeworldwide

Hero No. 1 Sara Ali Khan Vivek Oberoi Tiger Shroff Pooja Entertainment Atrangi Re Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Heropanti PM Narendra Modi Indian Police Force Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 12:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! “No SRK No don” fans sys all over as the new Don Ranveer Singh gets introduced
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Don 3 has been the subject of conversation for over the time now, we have seen and loved the...
Must Read! Shiny Ahuja’s plea for 10 years passport renewal gets approved by HC after conviction in the 2011 r**e case
MUMBAI: Shiny Ahuja made an impressive debut in the film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and never looked back. People sat up...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Finale: Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 contestant Nishant Bhatt to have a special role during the finale
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anupama gives a ultimatum to Malti Devi
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: To The Rescue! Ishaan to come to the college to search for Savi on Shantanu’s order
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Dhruv's life takes an intriguing turn after Maharaj’s murder in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's captivating time-travel romance drama 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare,' starring Ishaan Dhawan as...
Recent Stories
Ranveer Singh
Must Read! “No SRK No don” fans sys all over as the new Don Ranveer Singh gets introduced
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ranveer Singh
Must Read! “No SRK No don” fans sys all over as the new Don Ranveer Singh gets introduced
Shiny Ahuja
Must Read! Shiny Ahuja’s plea for 10 years passport renewal gets approved by HC after conviction in the 2011 r**e case
Akriti Singh
Hawwt! Here are times actress Akriti Singh left us speechless with her hot looks
Aamir Khan
Exciting! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira to tie the knot with Nupur Shikhare on 3rd January?
Ileana D’Cruz
Aww! New mom Ileana D’Cruz shares first picture with son Koi Phoenix Dolan, check it out here
Ranveer Singh
Must read! With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani doing well at the box office, let’s look at Ranveer Singh’s success ratio