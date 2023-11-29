Exciting! War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR starrer film all set for Independence Day 2025 weekend release on THIS date; Here’s all the details!

Tiger 3's Hrithik Roshan's presence further heightened the suspense. The second schedule will probably be shot in Abu Dhabi in the same manner as the first, which was completed in October 2023 in Spain. According to prior reports, Hrithik and Jr. NTR's filming would start in February 2024.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 14:35
movie_image: 
Hrithik

MUMBAI : With two prominent actors teaming up in YRF Spy Universe, Hrithik Roshan, and Jr. NTR to compete against each other in Ayan Mukerji's War 2, the excitement is unmatched. Tiger 3's Hrithik Roshan's presence further heightened the suspense. The second schedule will probably be shot in Abu Dhabi in the same manner as the first, which was completed in October 2023 in Spain. According to prior reports, Hrithik and Jr. NTR's filming would start in February 2024. The makers of the project have now disclosed the details, including the release date.

(Also read: WOAH! Did Hrithik Roshan just confirm War 2 with Jr NTR?

War 2 is scheduled for the weekend of Independence Day in 2025, according to YRF. The movie is scheduled to premiere on big screens on August 14, 2025. According to earlier reports, the directors planned to premiere the movie during the weekend of Republic Day in 2025.

Speaking about the movie shoot, a source previously stated, according to a news portal report, “NTR Jr is currently shooting for his 30th film, directed by Koratala Siva, and will then begin his first schedule for War 2. Aditya Chopra and Ayan have planned a massive action entry shot for him in the film. Shooting for the portions involving Hrithik and him will commence in February in Mumbai over a month-long schedule. The dramatic portions will be canned first, and will be followed with action sequences.”

This installment will have Kiara Advani as the lead character. After Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, this will be the sixth movie in the YRF Spy Universe.

(Also read: OMG! This is what Hrithik Roshan eats to keep fit, says “sometimes you gotta “stay hungry”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywood Hungama

 
 

Hrithik Roshan Jr NTR Kiara Advani Movie News interior designer Sussanne Khan Arslan Goni Ek Tha Tiger Tiger Zinda Hai war Pathaan Tiger 3 YRF Bollywood News Aditya Chopra Ayan Mukerji War 2 YRF SPY UNIVERSE Saba Azad Bollywood movies Bollywood stars Bollywood actors Bollywood actresses TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 14:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Shocking! Raghav’s father met with an accident
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Wow! Tv actress Neha Bagga looks stunning in a golden lehenga and matching sneakers at her sangeet ceremony
MUMBAI : Popularly known and loved as Rajji, the charming Neha Bagga gained immense fame through her show Bani – Ishq...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Angad gets angry with Sahiba as he asked her to stay away from it
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’: Aishwarya Sharma locks horns with Khanzaadi; Neil Bhatt has revenge on his mind
MUMBAI: The dust hasn’t settled after the storm that the nomination drill brought in the last episode of COLORS’ ‘BIGG...
Really! Suhana reveals she can’t wink, while Khushi Kapoor says she is ‘weirdly punctual’, check out what the others said in The Archies’ ‘Meet-Cute’ Video
MUMBAI : Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies is one film everyone is looking forward to and the reason behind it is that Shah...
Exclusive! Rohit Chandel’s life story is inspiring how he started his career from ground zero and is now the lead of a show: Pandya Store actor Roshan Kapoor
MUMBAI: Pandya Store is one of the most loved shows on television.The show has had a massive fan following and people...
Recent Stories
Mouni Roy
Netizens React! "She is following her friend Disha's style" - Netizens react to Mouni Roy's outfit as she gets papped, check out the deets inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mouni Roy
Netizens React! "She is following her friend Disha's style" - Netizens react to Mouni Roy's outfit as she gets papped, check out the deets inside
Sundar Pichai
Surprising! Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai's wife Anjali Pichai’s advice led him to earn Rs. 5 crores a day; Here’s all the details about her!
Ajay Devgn
Netizens React! "Why remake again and again" - Netizens react to Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie, remake of Gujarati movie 'Vash', check out the deets inside
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram
Wow! Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have a traditional Manipuri style pre-wedding festivities, check it out
Salman Khan
OMG! Salman Khan asked to be on alert and his security reviewed by Mumbai Police amid a new indirect 'threat' by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Facebook
Sahil Khan
OMG! Actor Sahil Khan granted pre-arrest bail by Bombay High Court in defamation case