Exciting! War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR starrer film all set for Independence Day 2025 weekend release on THIS date; Here’s all the details!

MUMBAI : With two prominent actors teaming up in YRF Spy Universe, Hrithik Roshan, and Jr. NTR to compete against each other in Ayan Mukerji's War 2, the excitement is unmatched. Tiger 3's Hrithik Roshan's presence further heightened the suspense. The second schedule will probably be shot in Abu Dhabi in the same manner as the first, which was completed in October 2023 in Spain. According to prior reports, Hrithik and Jr. NTR's filming would start in February 2024. The makers of the project have now disclosed the details, including the release date.

(Also read: WOAH! Did Hrithik Roshan just confirm War 2 with Jr NTR?

War 2 is scheduled for the weekend of Independence Day in 2025, according to YRF. The movie is scheduled to premiere on big screens on August 14, 2025. According to earlier reports, the directors planned to premiere the movie during the weekend of Republic Day in 2025.

Speaking about the movie shoot, a source previously stated, according to a news portal report, “NTR Jr is currently shooting for his 30th film, directed by Koratala Siva, and will then begin his first schedule for War 2. Aditya Chopra and Ayan have planned a massive action entry shot for him in the film. Shooting for the portions involving Hrithik and him will commence in February in Mumbai over a month-long schedule. The dramatic portions will be canned first, and will be followed with action sequences.”

This installment will have Kiara Advani as the lead character. After Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, this will be the sixth movie in the YRF Spy Universe.

(Also read: OMG! This is what Hrithik Roshan eats to keep fit, says “sometimes you gotta “stay hungry”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywood Hungama



