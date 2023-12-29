Exciting! THIS is when Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD’s trailer will be out, deets inside

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 12/29/2023 - 18:25
movie_image: 
Prabhas

MUMBAI : Prabhas is one of the biggest names down South, and after the super success of the Baahubali franchise, the actor became a pan-India star. He has since then appeared in movies like Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush.

Currently, the actor is ruling everyone’s heart with his performance in the latest movie Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel. The movie is doing great at the box office and the fans of the actor are happy to see him once again in a new avatar, taking action to a different height.

The actor is receiving a lot of love for his latest performance but he keeps receiving love for all the movies he does, no matter what the collection says. The fans of the actor love him not just for his acting skills but also for the person that he is.

Prabhas, also known as the Rebel Star, will be seen in the upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD which will also feature actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The movie has become a talk of the town. The movie is directed by Nag Ashwin and is going to be a mythological sci-fi movie.

Earlier today, we had updated that the first look and the title of Prabhas’ next film with director Maruthi will be revealed on Pongal 2024.

Now as per sources, Kalki 2898 AD’s trailer will be out by the end of March 2024. The movie is directed by Nag Ashwin and is said to be released in May 2024.

Are you excited for this upcoming movie? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 12/29/2023 - 18:25

