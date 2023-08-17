Exclusive! 12/24 Karol Bagh actress Smriti Kalra joins Karan Patel for the movie Daranchhu

Actress Smriti Kalra who was seen in projects like 12/24 Karol Bagh and Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year will be seen in the movie Daranchhu along with Karan Patel
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 19:53
Karol Bagh

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Smriti Kalra is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie tiled Daranchhu, yes you heard right actress Smriti Kalra who was seen in projects like 12/24 Karol Bagh Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year, Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara and others is all set to be seen in the movie Daranchhu along with Karan Patel  

Well, the character played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what different she has to offer with the movie.

What are your views on this news? Do let us know in the comment section below.

