Exclusive! 12/24 Karol Bagh actress Smriti Kalra joins Karan Patel for the movie Daranchhu

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Smriti Kalra is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie tiled Daranchhu, yes you heard right actress Smriti Kalra who was seen in projects like 12/24 Karol Bagh Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year, Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara and others is all set to be seen in the movie Daranchhu along with Karan Patel

Well, the character played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what different she has to offer with the movie.

