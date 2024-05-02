Exclusive! 12th Fail actor Harish Khanna joins Freddy Daruwala for an upcoming movie

Actor Harish Khanna who was recently seen in the movie titled 12th Fail is now all set to share screen with actor Freddy Daruwala for a movie titled Aamir
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of entertainment, and now keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that Harish Khanna will be seen in the movie titled Aamir coming from Big Bat Films, yes you heard right, actor Harish Khanna who was recently seen in the movie titled 12th Fail where he played Vikrant Massey’ father is now all set to share screen with actor Freddy Daruwala and others for a movie titled Aamir.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Veteran NSD actors Harish Khanna to feature in Jamtara Season 2

 

Movie Aamir will be based on Amir Hussain Lone who was a cricketer from Bijbehara village in Jammu and Kashmir. He is known for being an armless cricketer, the movie will be directed by Mahesh V. Bhatt and will be produced by Big Bat Films.

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the movie, as it was a treat to see his work in 12th Fail. 

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Must Read! Medha Shankr of '12th Fail' Opens Up About Financial Struggles and Self-Doubt

