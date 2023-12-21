Exclusive! UP 65 actor Ravi Pandey roped in for movie titled Sajan Re

Actor Ravi Pandey who was seen and loved in projects like UP 65, Hunter, Baarish 2 and others is now all set to join Nikky Sharma for the movie titled Sajan Re
Ravi Pandey

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of entertainment, and now keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ravi Pandey is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Sajan Re. Yes you heard right, Actor Ravi Pandey who was seen and loved in projects like UP 65, Hunter, Baarish 2 and others is now all set to join Nikky Sharma for the movie titled Sajan Re directed by Devendra Supekar.

Well the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what the actor has to offer with the movie.

