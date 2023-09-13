Exclusive! 83 actor Nishant Dahiya roped in for movie Mrs with Sanya Malhotra

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Nishant Dahiya is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Mrs. yes you heard right actor Nishant Dahiya who is known for 83, Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Titoo MBA and Raat Akeli Hai is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Mrs along with Sanya Malhotra.

Well, the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what the actor has to offer with the movie.

