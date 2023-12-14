Exclusive! Aanchal Munjal talks about what keeps her going, “I will keep working till my last breath.”

MUMBAI: Be it in the Hindi movie industry or South movie industry, there are actresses who are known for their looks and then there are actresses who are appreciated for their performances. However, there aren’t so many actresses who are appreciated and loved for both their gorgeous looks and their acting skills.

This is when the audience is reminded of an actress like Aanchal Munjal who has worked in both Hindi and Tamil film industry. The actress started her acting career as a child artist in TV with the show Dhoom Machao Dhoom.

Her breakthrough came with her roles in the Sony TV show Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and We Are Family. The TV show Parvarrish gave her the identity of Raavi which is still living in people’s minds. Talking about the movie We Are Family, it was a movie that is considered to be ahead of its time and starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal and Kajol.

Aanchal did not stop and has been progressing her way since the beginning and she also got a chance to work with Sunny Deol in Ghayal: Once Again. In the year 2018, the actress appeared in the Tamil movie Sei where she was the lead actress of the movie.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she revealed a lot of interesting things about what keeps her going, dealing with negativity online and much more.

What really keeps Aanchal going?

To this, Aanchal Munjal said that she has pure love for the camera and nothing really motivates her more than just being in front of the camera. She added that there are times when she is not working and staying and which is something she doesn’t enjoy but she is grateful to her mother who tells her to calm down and reminds her that she is working on herself when not working on a project. She also said that she will keep working till her last breath.

Do you have any memorable fan moments?

To this, Aanchal Munjal said that We Are Family had just been released, after which she was in Sri Lanka shooting for a commercial. As she was leaving from there and checking out, the receptionist saw her and was wondering if she is really Aanchal but just when Aanchal left from there and reached the gate, the girl called out to her and said that she loved her in the movie so much that she cried the first time and went back to watch the movie with her family. Aanchal described how the girl went on praising her for 5 minutes and then she went to her manager and brought back 3-4 boxes of Lindt chocolates and pampered her.

How do you deal with negativity online?

To this, Aanchal Munjal said that she doesn’t get to face a lot of negativity even when she posts a picture in saree or suit. Even when she posts bold pictures she doesn’t get vulgar comments. She revealed how her team and her family members are a little skeptical about her posts backfiring as they want her to be visible in every light to show that she can do it all but nothing backfires, in fact, even in her boldest posts, people only compliment her. She revealed how there are some perverts on the internet but while she doesn’t take compliments to heart, she doesn’t even take the negative comments so seriously, which is why nothing bothers her.

This was our conversation with Aanchal Munjal. Are you a fan of the actress too? Tell us about it in the comment section below.

