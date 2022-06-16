Exclusive! Aapke Aa Jane Se and Wagle Ki Duniya actor Ajay Dutt roped in for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Actor Ajay Dutt who is known for Skyfire, Aapke Aa Jane Se, Wagle Ki Duniya is now all set to be seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading role

 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 16:42
movie_image: 
Ajay Dutt1

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, and keeping the promise to deliver the same here we are with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Upcoming movie of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is already the talk of the town ever since it was announced, and now TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regards to this upcoming movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ajay Dutt has been roped in for the movie. Yes you heard right, actor Ajay Dutt who is known for his amazing acting contribution with the projects like Skyfire, Aapke Aa Jane Se, Wagle Ki Duniya, The Broken News and others is now also to be seen in this upcoming Dharma Production movie titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading role along with Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

ALSO READ – EXCLUSIVE: From working in a retail company to becoming an actor ... Ajay Dutt shares his journey

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to see what he has to offer in this magnum opus as the movie is already one of the much awaited movies of all time.

What are your views on this, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Oops! Netizens slam Tara Sutaria for copying Malaika Arora, see reactions

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani AJAU DUTT THE BROKEN NEWS Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Karan Johar Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 16:42

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Super Sexy! Aamna Sharif looks smoking hot in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
Exclusive! Aapke Aa Jane Se and Wagle Ki Duniya actor Ajay Dutt roped in for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world...
Exclusive! Wagle Ki Duniya actor Ajay Dutt to be seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Amazing! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rishi and Lakshmi checkmate each other, Check out
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
INTERESTING! Here's how Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's life has CHANGED post Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been working wonders on the TV screens ever since its launch. The...
COLORS ropes in Nyrra M Banerji and Jiya Shankar for its new supernatural thriller ‘Pishachini’
MUMBAI : It is said that looks can be deceiving. Someone who appears to be an angel may turn out to be a devil in its...
Recent Stories
Ajay Dutt1
Exclusive! Aapke Aa Jane Se and Wagle Ki Duniya actor Ajay Dutt roped in for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Latest Video