Exclusive! Aapke Aa Jane Se and Wagle Ki Duniya actor Ajay Dutt roped in for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Upcoming movie of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is already the talk of the town ever since it was announced, and now TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regards to this upcoming movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ajay Dutt has been roped in for the movie. Yes you heard right, actor Ajay Dutt who is known for his amazing acting contribution with the projects like Skyfire, Aapke Aa Jane Se, Wagle Ki Duniya, The Broken News and others is now also to be seen in this upcoming Dharma Production movie titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading role along with Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to see what he has to offer in this magnum opus as the movie is already one of the much awaited movies of all time.

