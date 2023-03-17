Exclusive! Abhay Attri and Gaurav Sareen roped in for movie Gaddar

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, and keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Abhay Attri and Gaurav Sareen has been roped in for the upcoming movie titled Gaddar, yes you heard right actor Abhay Attri who was seen and loved in movies like known for W (2014), The Last Date (2018) and Appa (2017) is all set to be seen in movie Gaddar along with Gaurav Sareen who is known for known for Krishna Chali London (2018), Udaan (2014) and Sohne Sohne Supne (2021). The movie will have Arbaaz Khan in the leading role and the move will be coming from PK films

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actors is still awaited but we look forward to see what different these actors have to offer with the coming movie, what are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

