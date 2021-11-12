EXCLUSIVE! Abhimanyu Singh on seeing Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh together in Sooryavanshi: The aura of all three of them was so different but still in unison when they came together

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty’s recent Diwali release, Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, brought the Indian theatres back in business with its box-office collection crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in just five days. Abhimanyu Singh, who played Jackie Shroff’s son in the film and one of the main antagonists, is over the moon with all the success.

Abhimanyu was also seen in the South film Annaatthe, and got to work with legends like Rajinikanth, Jackie, Gulshan Grover, Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer through these two films. “These are all such big stars so it was important for me to feel comfortable around them and all of them made it possible for me on the very first day, be it Akshay sir, Ajay sir, Rajini sir or Ranveer. It was incredible,” he insists.

Ask him what he learned from working alongside them and Abhimanyu replies, “From both Rajini sir and Akshay sir I learnt that no matter how successful you become, you should always stay simple and grounded. Both of them are so great yet so simple. This is what they both have in common.”

He even goes on to rave about Ajay. “There is no replacement for experience. When I was doing action with Ajay sir, I realised how much there is in that space that I don’t know about and he does. The same experience was with Rohit sir too,” he maintains.

Abhimanyu is all praise for his director too. “Rohit sir is crystal clear in his mind on what he wants. The day he cast me; I knew I was in safe hands. The way I was narrated my character, that’s how it remained throughout the film. He gave me so much screen space amidst such big stars and I will always be thankful to him for this opportunity and responsibility. I just feel it was written in the stars,” he gushes.

Sooryavanshi saw three big stars like Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer appear together on the screen and Abhimanyu got to see it first hand in front of his eyes. “Their aura was astounding. They all have such strong personalities. Ajay sir was so intense, while Akshay sir was a perfect mix of intense and fun, and on the other hand Ranveer was so cool. The aura of all three of them was so different but still in unison when they came together,” he concludes.

