EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek Bachchan hugged me and clapped for me when my first scene was okayed: Samara Tijori

MUMBAI: Bollywood debutant actress Samara Tijori in this exclusive interview with Tellychakkar.com, talked about the response she has been getting for her performance in Bob Biswas. She then talked about her favourite actor and directors. She also revealed why she is always interested in criminologists. Must read!

What response have you been getting for Bob Biswas?

The response I have been getting from the audience is really good. The reviews are good for the film and for my performance. I am overwhelmed by the response from the audience.

How was your experience of working with Abhishek and Chitrangada?

It was a fabulous experience of working with Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh in Bob Biswas. Despite being such senior actors, they were always supportive of me. During the first day of my shoot, Abhishek Bachchan sir hugged me and clapped for me after my first shot was Okayed by the director. It was just watching him and learning from him.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Samara Tijori roped in for Hotstar’s next web series

Did Abhishek play any pranks on you?

No, Abhishek Bachchan played lots of pranks with the crew members on the sets but personally, he never played any pranks on me. I think he realized that I was nervous and scared while shooting.

Which actor, you like the most?

Vicky Kaushal, I really look up to him and he was so good in the movie Bhoot – The Haunted Ship. I have always liked him since his first film Masaan. For me, I really want to work with him.

Directors with whom you want to work?

There are so many directors with whom I want to work. On the top of my list Imtiaz Ali, Shoojit Sircar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Raju Hirani, Karan Johar, and Anurag Kashyap are the directors with whom I really want to work.

If not an actor, what have you been?

If not an actor, then I would have been a criminologist. Because I have done my BA in Psychology. A criminologist is the one that really interests me a lot. I would have been a criminologist in abroad and not in India as I don’t know how much scope it has here.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: OMG! Bob Biswas actor Abhishek Bachchan has a befitting reply for TROLLS who target daughter Aaradhya; WARNS 'My daughter is out of bounds'