Exclusive! “According to my director Prithviraj was an athlete warrior and picture of Prithviraj Chauhan on internet is the imaginary drawing by someone” Akshay Kumar on being called as misfit for character

MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in Bollywood industry, we have seen such beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans. Actor has always been the talk of the town for his projects in the pipeline and the number of movies he does in a year. One of such upcoming movies of the actor is Prithviraj.

In recent media interaction and Akshay Kumar spoke in detail about his movie Prithviraj where he also spoke about being called as a misfit for the character

Akshay Kumar on the movie Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar said that he is someone who has given 18 years on this subject and that is none other than the director Chandraprakash Dwivedi who has invested his 18 years in research about Prithviraj. Over the time he has been trying to make the movie, gradually Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films joined the movie and also he became the part.

Akshay Kumar on being called as misfit for character

Akshay Kumar said when he had asked his director Chandraprakash Dwivedi that according to him how Prithviraj would have looked, the director said according to him he was an athlete who was not at all a stout. Akshay Kumar says that in our history textbook and on the internet we see the picture of Prithviraj who is a stout but he can't be because Prithviraj has fought 18 wars wearing the heavy Armour of 30 to 35 kilos, so according to them a man with the athlete body would have done that. So the people have to see the real reason why such an actor has been casted in the movie.

Akshay Kumar on taking any creative Liberties while making the movie

Akshay Kumar said that director of the movie Chandraprakash Dwivedi who has invested his 18 years in research of the movie so there was not a single chance of taking any creative Liberty because in the duration of two hours the movie is throwing light and focusing on the highlights of the life of Prithviraj., and the movie is based on the novel Prithviraj Raso. Akshay further adds that he completely surrendered himself to the director and he was just going by what his director was saying.

No doubt the trailer of the movie is already getting some amazing response from the fans and we look forward to see the actor Akshay Kumar in his never seen before role in the upcoming movie Prithviraj which is all set to hit the big screen on 3rd June.

