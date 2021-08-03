Exclusive: Achyut Potdar was offered Radhe Shyam and Salman Khan starrer Inshallah, but he couldn't be a part of it for this reason

MUMBAI: Actor Achyut Potdar has been impressing the fans over the time with his amazing acting skills, and the actor worked in over 125 Bollywood films. In addition to film, Potdar has appeared in 95 serials, 26 plays and 45. His latest films include Dabangg 2, Ferrari Ki Sawaari and 3 Idiots.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with the actor Achyut Potdar, where he revealed about his journey. The actor said he is an actor by chance and not by choice, he also says that it was an amazing journey, first he was the school teacher, and later he joined Army. After serving several years the actor, started with his acting journey.

Over the time we have seen the actor defining different types of role in different movies, Achyut Potdar also revealed that he was offered Salman Khan starrer Inshallah which also had Alia Bhatt, the actor was offered to play Alia Bhatt's father, but for some reason the project was never made. The actor also adds that the project is getting revive very soon, but it will see the change in cast. The actor also reveals that Hrithik Roshan may likely to do the Salman Khan's role in the movie.

The actor also revealed that he was offered Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam, unfortunately he couldn't be the part of the project because the dates were clashing with his television serial.

Well no doubt it would have been treat to watch actor Achyut Potdar in these movies. What are your views on the actor? Do let us know in the comments section below.

