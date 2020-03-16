Exclusive! Actor Amar Kataria ropes in Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Luv Ranjan’s next film?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from TV, Bollywood, and the digital world.

We have exclusively come to know that actor Amar Kataria has been recently roped in for Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Luv Ranjan’s next project. Well, it is not clear what will be his role in the film.

If reports are to be believed then the shoot is still in process but with the cast, the show seems quite promising and exciting to see how the upcoming film turns out to be for the audience?

It is one of the most anticipated and awaited movies and went on floors last year. However, it has landed in some dispute on the sets. The film has completed a major chunk of its shooting but landed in trouble due to outstanding payments to workers.

Talking about the actors, Ranbir Kapoor recently got married to Alia Bhatt and was last seen in Sanju, and Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 along with Tiger Shroff.

