Exclusive! Actor Amar Kataria ropes in Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Luv Ranjan’s next film?

Amar Kataria has been recently roped in for Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Luv Ranjan’s next project. Well, it is not clear what will be his role in the film.
Also read: Shocking! Ranbir and Shraddha starrer movie lands in trouble again

We have exclusively come to know that actor Amar Kataria has been recently roped in for Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Luv Ranjan’s next project. Well, it is not clear what will be his role in the film.

If reports are to be believed then the shoot is still in process but with the cast, the show seems quite promising and exciting to see how the upcoming film turns out to be for the audience?

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Mehul Kajaria to feature in Luv Ranjan's NEXT with Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

It is one of the most anticipated and awaited movies and went on floors last year. However, it has landed in some dispute on the sets. The film has completed a major chunk of its shooting but landed in trouble due to outstanding payments to workers.

Talking about the actors, Ranbir Kapoor recently got married to Alia Bhatt and was last seen in Sanju, and Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 along with Tiger Shroff.

Well, how much are you excited about this collaboration of Shraddha and Ranbir?  

