Exclusive! Actor and Influencer Anjali Sharma to be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila on Netflix?

Imtiaz Ali is the renowned director behind cult films like Jab We Met, Tamasha, Rockstar, and many more. He is back with another musical drama titled Chamkila.

The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, and today, it has been announced that the film will get an OTT release.

Chamkila will premiere on Netflix, and a teaser of the movie has been released. The teaser is very enthralling and we get a small glimpse of Diljit in it.

As per sources, Actress and Influencer, Anjali Sharma will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila.

While the details about her character are not available yet, we will be sure to update you once we get a sneak.

Diljit took to Twitter to share the teaser and wrote, “You’ve heard his voice, now hear his story!” Well, the teaser is impressive, and looking at Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman’s name in the teaser we have high expectations from the music of the movie.

This is a biopic on the late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, also known as the Elvis of Punjab.

