Exclusive! Actor Ankur Jain "feels like it's a blessing" to work with Anurag Kashyap, read to know more

MUMBAI:In the world of acting, we have seen many names. Some got the spotlight with their leading roles while some got the spotlight with their performances playing various roles.

There were times when even a small role in a movie resulted in a huge appreciation by the audience which resulted in the actor then coming forward and becoming a major name.

Every story of a successful and renowned actor has started with a small job and what defined their success was their small job done really well. There are actors who give in so much into their characters that even if it's a small length role, they make a place in our mind.

One such actor is Ankur Jain, an actor who started her career with Shamitabh and has given some amazing performances in movies like Hindi Medium Raees and many more.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Ankur talked about his journey as an actor, his experience working in Hindi Medium and much more.

Tell us about your acting journey.

To this, Ankur Jain said that in Allahabad he was performing the art of acting but he then left the place and came to Mumbai to become an actor. However, his journey wasn't easy and bring new to the place it was difficult for him to start and so he took a job in advertising agency. Even while working in the ad agency, he was pursuing acting and became a part of Sacred Games season 1 and 2, Raees and Hindi Medium. The actor appreciated the ad agency for their understanding as he also got to be in a theatre group while working. The actor recalled how he gave up lunch time in office to give auditions.

Tell us about your experience working in Hindi Medium.

To this, Ankur Jain said that he worked in Hindi Medium but was not fortunate enough to have a scene with Irrfan Khan. However, the actor also describes that even though he had no scene with Irrfan Khan, he said that Irrfan Khan's presence on the set and in a scene used to be very special.

You have worked with a lot of big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Dhanush, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and even more. How has your experience been?

To this, Ankur Jain said that he faced the camera for the first time while being alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Shamitabh. Talking about his experience working in Sacred Games, Ankur Jain said that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the best actor the industry has got. He also stated how much he loved working with Anurag Kashyap, saying that it was a blessing to work with him and would love to work with him again and again.

What is something that you got to learn from Anurag Kashyap while working with him?

To this, Ankur Jain said that Anurag Kashyap has a way of crafting things like his improvisation. The director shows a lot of trust in his actors, believes in them, respects then and also gives them the freedom to do things in their way. Ankur Jain also added that Anurag Kashyap has a brilliant team.

