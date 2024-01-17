Exclusive! Actor Ankur Jain has the best tip on motivation that “The more you stay connected to your art and work, you will not go away from it, find ways and will stay motivated.”

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Ankur talked about his first time facing the camera, what keeps him motivated and much more.
Ankur Jain

MUMBAI: In the world of acting, we have seen many names. Some got the spotlight with their leading roles while some got the spotlight with their performances playing various roles.

There were times when even a small role in a movie resulted in a huge appreciation by the audience which resulted in the actor then coming forward and becoming a major name. 

Every story of a successful and renowned actor has started with a small job and what defined their success was their small job done really well. There are actors who give in so much into their characters that even if it's a small length role, they make a place in our mind.

One such actor is Ankur Jain, an actor who started her career with Shamitabh and has given some amazing performances in movies like Hindi Medium Raees and many more.

Also read - Exclusive! Permanent Roommates season 3 actor Ankur Jain to be seen in OTT series titled Jamnapaar

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Ankur talked about his first time facing the camera, what keeps him motivated and much more.

Given that you first faced the camera in the movie Shamitabh that starred Amitabh Bachchan, how was your experience?

To this, Ankur Jain said that it was a beautiful experience with some nervousness and excitement and he did not realise when the scene started and ended but due to the excitement of working with Amitabh Bachchan, he could not sleep the night before the scene and also the night after the scene.

While working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, what is something unique that you found about him?

To this, Ankur Jain said that if you see him acting, you will feel as if you are watching the character and not Nawazuddin. Ankur Jain added that Nawazuddin plays his characters so well that he makes you believe in them, and comes with the confidence and little detailing of the character.

How do you keep yourself motivated?

To this, Ankur Jain said that he hasn’t reached where he wants to and his motivation is the kind of fun he has while acting. Ankur revealed that he has written many commercials and so in his free time he starts writing something like an audition scene for himself or a play or anything. So staying active and being on the move all the time is what keeps him going. The more you stay connected to your art and work, you will not go away from it, find ways and will stay motivated.

Also read - Exclusive! Selfiee and Permanent Roommates season 3 actor Ankur Jain to be seen in OTT series Raisinghania Vs Raisinghania

This was our conversation with Ankur Jain. Tell us your views in the comment section below.
Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

