Exclusive: Actor Emir Shah has been roped in for Hush Hush

After doing a few of the television shows, Emir Shah is now all set to make his debut on OTT. TellyChakkar has now exclusively learned that the actor will be playing a role in an upcoming web series called Hush Hush.

His character in the show will be called Arjun. The web series has been directed by Tanuja Chandra. The show will be streaming on Amazon Prime. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

Earlier, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Amazon Prime Video announced that its upcoming web series will have some strong female protagonists in the leads. The show will feature Soha Ali Khan, Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Karishma Tanna, Shahana Goswami, and Kritika Kamra.

Talking about the web series, Amazon Prime said the film not only has strong female protagonists in front of the camera but will also be directed by talented director Tanuja Chandra.

Tanuja Chandra in an interview has said that the OTT platform has brought a significant change in storytelling by making female oriented shows in the past few years. And she couldn’t be more pleased. She is thrilled to be a part of Hush Hush and hopes that it will be truly special.

Emir Shah has earlier acted in a supporting role in the show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Later, he also featured in the TV drama serials Ganga and Peshwa Bajirao.

He has also appeared on a news show as a movie critic where he debated on the controversies revolving around movies and Bollywood stars.

