Exclusive! As an actor, I am looking forward to good stories and interesting characters: Shubhashish Jha

MUMBAI: Shubhashish Jha is no doubt one of the most loved actors, especially on television. We have seen some amazing characters of his getting all the love from fans. His performances in Jiji Maa, Laal Ishq, and Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai were immensely appreciated. The actor is now all set to be seen in an upcoming movie titled Hurdang which has Sunny Kaushal, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, the actor spoke in detail about his acting journey and inspiration.

Shubhashish Jha on his acting journey

Shubhashish says that his journey has been very good. He has always believed in hard work, making the most out of his projects, and giving his 100%. He also adds that the love, reactions, and responses he has been getting from fans have always encouraged him to deliver better. Overall, it has been a great learning experience for him.

Shubhashish Jha on types of characters he looks forward to

Shubhashish Jha says that as an actor, he is hungry for good stories and good characters. He does not want to limit or restrict his talent by doing similar types of characters, but he would love to play a variety of roles across platforms. With every project, he is looking to push his boundaries.

Shubhashish Jha on his acting inspiration

Shubhashish Jha says he does not have one specific name as his acting inspiration, but he believes in taking different aspects from different actors. The list includes names like Shah Rukh Khan whose movies he has grown up on; the late Irrfan Khan who was an institution in himself; and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Naseeruddin Shah.

