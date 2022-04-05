Exclusive! As an actor, I am looking forward to good stories and interesting characters: Shubhashish Jha

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Shubhashish Jha spoke in detail about his acting journey and the types of characters he looks forward to.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 15:38
movie_image: 
Exclusive! As an actor, I am looking forward to good stories and interesting characters: Shubhashish Jha

MUMBAI: Shubhashish Jha is no doubt one of the most loved actors, especially on television. We have seen some amazing characters of his getting all the love from fans. His performances in Jiji Maa, Laal Ishq, and Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai were immensely appreciated. The actor is now all set to be seen in an upcoming movie titled Hurdang which has Sunny Kaushal, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, the actor spoke in detail about his acting journey and inspiration.

Shubhashish Jha on his acting journey

Shubhashish says that his journey has been very good. He has always believed in hard work, making the most out of his projects, and giving his 100%. He also adds that the love, reactions, and responses he has been getting from fans have always encouraged him to deliver better. Overall, it has been a great learning experience for him.

Shubhashish Jha on types of characters he looks forward to

Shubhashish Jha says that as an actor, he is hungry for good stories and good characters. He does not want to limit or restrict his talent by doing similar types of characters, but he would love to play a variety of roles across platforms. With every project, he is looking to push his boundaries.

ALSO READ – Vijay Varma gets into nineties mode for 'Hurdang'

Shubhashish Jha on his acting inspiration

Shubhashish Jha says he does not have one specific name as his acting inspiration, but he believes in taking different aspects from different actors. The list includes names like Shah Rukh Khan whose movies he has grown up on; the late Irrfan Khan who was an institution in himself; and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Naseeruddin Shah.

What are your views on Shubhashish Jha? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Must Read! Salman is filming near his farmhouse for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

SHUBHASHISH JHA Hurdang Sunny Kaushal Nushrratt Bharuccha Vijay Varma Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 15:38

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! As an actor, I am looking forward to good stories and interesting characters: Shubhashish Jha
MUMBAI: Shubhashish Jha is no doubt one of the most loved actors, especially on television. We have seen some amazing...
EXCLUSIVE! Tera Kya Hoga Alia's Smita Singh is all set to ENTER Sony SAB's Sab Satrangi
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive from the telly world.Also read:...
Interesting! Tera Kya Hoga Alia fame Gauri Sharma shares her journey from being an athlete to an actor
MUMBAI: Last seen in Tera Kya Hoga Alia, which wrapped up in October 2020, Gauri Sharma has now joined the cast of...
Really! Yash starrer KGF 2 quashes Tiger shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’, deets inside
MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's film Heropanti 2 opened in the theatres on April 29. On its opening day, the...
EXCLUSIVE! Meet Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin's Mohit aka Vihan Verma's real life Sonali and Omkar
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
Disheartening! Take a look at your favourite Bollywood celebs who have left their fans heartbroken with their break-ups
MUMBAI: Celeb couples get a lot of love from fans. While many of them are close to fans’ hearts, there are a few who...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! As an actor, I am looking forward to good stories and interesting characters: Shubhashish Jha
Exclusive! As an actor, I am looking forward to good stories and interesting characters: Shubhashish Jha
Latest Video