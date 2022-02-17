Exclusive! As an actor, I only want to do films which I will be proud of: Anuj Sharma opens up about the role which he regrets doing on the screen

MUMBAI : Actor Anuj Sharma will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor in this exclusive interview with Tellychakkar.com talks about the parameters he sees before saying yes to the projects, how he deals with rejection, and has he ever regretted being a part of the film.

Anuj Sharma on the parameters he sees before singing any projects

When someone narrates me a script, I first see with how much passion he wants to make that film. After that the role I am doing. If I am giving full justice to my role, I believe that the director should also respect my character in it. Secondly, no matter if the role is big or small, I have to play the role with full passion. When I do a film with a big director like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, I take it as if I am giving my audition to them. When I am doing a film with a new director, I first see what message it is giving out to the audience, if the message is positive then I say yes to the project.

Anuj Sharma on dealing with rejections

It had happened to me many times. It has also happened to known stars like Irrfan Khan. So I take these rejections in positive ways. I say to myself that I am ready to give my 100 percent to the role and if those directors don’t want me to work with them. Then it is their loss, not mine because I have come to work and show my skills to the world and to impress someone who doesn't value my work.

Anuj Sharma on the role which he regrets doing on the screen

It had happened to me 3 to 4 times that I have left the film in the mid-way. Because what was told to me about the character and what had come out during the shoot was completely different. There is a phrase that says it is an actor’s time between actions and cuts. So, I really feel that I should not be a part of the film which I have to regret in life. As an actor, I only want to do the films which I will be proud of. After many years I don't want to regret being a part of the film which I didn’t feel was right for me.

