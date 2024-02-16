Exclusive! Actor Shiva Rindani is all set to be seen in the movie Kesari Veer

Actor Shiva Rindani who has been contributing to the industry over the time and known for his movies like Phool Aur Aag, Indian, Kranti, Monica, O My Darling is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Kesari Veer
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/16/2024 - 18:14
movie_image: 
Shiva

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of entertainment, and now keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Shiva Rindani will be seen in the movie titled Kesari Veer, yes you heard right, Actor Shiva Rindani who has been contributing to the industry over the time and known for his movies like Phool Aur Aag, Indian, Kranti, Monica, O My Darling is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Kesari Veer.

Also read- BREAKING NEWS: Imlie actress Meenakshi Chugh bags two new films – Tailor Murder Story and Kesariveer!

The movie will be produced by Chauhan Productions and will feature Suraj Pancholi, Sunil Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the leading roles.

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the movie as he has been a good name and has attracted eyeballs over the time with his different characters in different movies.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Exclusive! Raqt actor Shiva Rindani roped in for MX Player series Fareb

 

Shiva Rindani Kesari Veer Shiva Rindani movies Shiva Rindani fans new movie Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/16/2024 - 18:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Summer Camp actor Gaurav Sarathe roped in for Netflix series Maamla Legal Hai
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and...
Dhruv Tara: Heartfelt! Bijli gets hurt by Dhruv's actions
MUMBAI : The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Aww! Kunal and Vandana are closer than ever
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Workforce! Srinivas, Rajesh, and Vandana face work challenges
MUMBAI : An Indian sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey had its premiere on Sony SAB. This is a follow-up...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: OMG! Preeti comes to know the truth about Rishi’s friend
MUMBAI : A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Wow! From Surbhi Chandna-Karan R Sharma to Divya Agarwal-Apurva Padgaonkar, check out the Tv celebs who will tie the knot soon
MUMBAI: It’s raining weddings everywhere and our TV celebs are taking the plunge too. From beautiful wedding...
Recent Stories
Shiva
Exclusive! Actor Shiva Rindani is all set to be seen in the movie Kesari Veer
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Vicky Kaushal
Commendable! Vicky Kaushal raises the bar of dedication and hard work with THIS video after his injury
Vidyut Jamwal
Exclusive! Vidyut Jamwal's movie with AR Murugadoss begins with shoot, mahurat happened on this date
Ayan Mukerji
Hot Updates! Ayan Mukerji has a very special preparation set for Jr. NTR in War 2
Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh
Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Really! Age difference between soon to be married couple
Lal Salam and Eagle
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a decent week 1, whereas Lal Salam and Eagle are still struggling
Adalat
Exclusive! Adalat and Force 2 actor Vikas Bangar to be seen in SK21 coming from Kamal Haasan