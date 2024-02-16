Exclusive! Actor Shiva Rindani is all set to be seen in the movie Kesari Veer

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of entertainment, and now keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Shiva Rindani will be seen in the movie titled Kesari Veer, yes you heard right, Actor Shiva Rindani who has been contributing to the industry over the time and known for his movies like Phool Aur Aag, Indian, Kranti, Monica, O My Darling is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Kesari Veer.

The movie will be produced by Chauhan Productions and will feature Suraj Pancholi, Sunil Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the leading roles.

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the movie as he has been a good name and has attracted eyeballs over the time with his different characters in different movies.

