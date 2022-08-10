Exclusive! Actors Gufi Paintal and Asrani to be seen in Nandi pictures's next?

As per the reports it is said that Gufi Paintal and Asrani will be seen in upcoming movie of Nandi pictures Private Limited
Gufi Paintal

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made in terms of movies and web series, no doubt the fans always look forward to upcoming big screen projects and giving update of one upcoming movie we are back with an exclusive information.

Reportedly Tellychakkar has got an excusive news that actors Gufi Paintal and Asrani will be seen in the upcoming movie of Nandi pictures Private Limited, yes you heard right, Gufi Paintal who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his immense contribution will be seen sharing screen space with one of the legendary actor Asrani.

Well if these reports are true, definitely it will be a treat to watch these beautiful talent in one movie, but the detailed information about the movie and the characters which we played by the actor is still awaited.

No doubt this news has given hopes for a project, how excited are you for this collaboration, do let us know in the comment section below.

Exclusive! Actors Gufi Paintal and Asrani to be seen in Nandi pictures's next?
