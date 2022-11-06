Exclusive! Actors Manu Malik and Abhinav Goswami roped in for movie Mujahid

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on different platform in terms of web series and movies, also the fans always looks forward to the upcoming project to consume more and more content.

One of the upcoming project is the movie titled Mujahid which will be directed by Sachin Kaushik. Earlier TellyChakkar had informed about the actor Brijendra Kala been the part of the movie and now we have some exclusive information with regards to the cast of the movie.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Abhinav Goswami and

Manu Malik joins the cast of the movie. Yes you heard right, acter Abhinav Goswami who is known for his television serial like Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjava and Mere Sai is now all set to be seen with the actor Manu Malik who is known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for this upcoming movie titled Mujahid.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the work coming from the side of the actors Manu Malik and Abhinav Goswami and we look forward to see what they have to offer this upcoming movie.

