Exclusive! Actors Manu Malik and Abhinav Goswami roped in for movie Mujahid

After Brijendra Kala actors Manu Malik and Abhinav Goswami joins the cast of the upcoming movie Mujahid which will be directed by Sachin Kaushik

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 17:22
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Actors Manu Malik and Abhinav Goswami roped in for movie Mujahid

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on different platform in terms of web series and movies, also the fans always looks forward to the upcoming project to consume more and more content.

One of the upcoming project is the movie titled Mujahid which will be directed by Sachin Kaushik. Earlier TellyChakkar had informed about the actor Brijendra Kala been the part of the movie and now we have some exclusive information with regards to the cast of the movie.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Abhinav Goswami and A
Manu Malik joins the cast of the movie. Yes you heard right, acter Abhinav Goswami who is known for his television serial like Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjava and Mere Sai is now all set to be seen with the actor Manu Malik who is known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai  for this upcoming movie titled Mujahid.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the work coming from the side of the actors Manu Malik and Abhinav Goswami and we look forward to see what they have to offer this upcoming movie.

How excited are you with this information, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Manu Malik Abhinav Goswami Brijendra Kala Sachin Kaushik Mujahid new movie Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 17:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Celebrities are judged by people who don’t realize what mental pressure they are going through- Delnaaz Irani
MUMBAI: While actress Delnaaz Irani is not one to indulge in replying to each and every negative comment about her on...
CONGRATULATIONS: Sehban Azim is INSTAGRAM King of the Week!
MUMBAI: Television actors also entertain their fans with their social media activities. One such TV star is Sehban Azim...
OMG! Tejasswi Prakash reveals how Karan Kundrra is way more jealous than she is
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is undoubtedly riding high on the professional front after she grabbed the lead role in Ekta...
Exclusive! Dev Srichandan and Abhinav Goswami joins the cast of Dabish
MUMBAI: No doubt the fans always looks forward to the upcoming projects and detail regarding the project, and why not,...
Dripping Hot! Avneet Kaur looks glamorous in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
DHAMAKEDAR! After Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in Season 11, Sriti Jha is the next fearless contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi with Season 12
MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most loved actresses on television. She rose to fame with her role as Pragya in Zee TV’...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Dev Srichandan and Abhinav Goswami joins the cast of Dabish
Exclusive! Dev Srichandan and Abhinav Goswami joins the cast of Dabish
Latest Video