Exclusive! Actors Ravi Pandey and Vikram Wadu to be seen in Devendra Supekar’s next

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Ravi Pandey and Vikram Wadu will be seen in the movie titled Sajan Re all set to be seen in an upcoming series directed by Rajiiv Dinkaar. Yes you heard right, Actors Ravi Pandey and Vikram Wadu have been winning hearts with their projects and they are all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Sajan Re directed by Devendra Supekar and produced by Dilendraa Soni.

The movie also has actress Nikki Sharma along with the actor, and the detailed information about the character played by these actors are awaited but we shall look forward to see what they have to offer with the movie.

