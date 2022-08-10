Exclusive! Addhyayan Summan reveals, “I am working with the biggest filmmaker in the country right now”

MUMBAI: Addhyayan Summan has been a part of some interesting films and OTT series. The actor is currently seen in the OTT series Inspector Avinash in which he plays a pivotal role.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Addhyayan and spoke to him about the response he is getting for the series, why we don’t get to see him in more Hindi films and more...

What response are you getting for your performance in Inspector Avinash?

I am very honoured. I am thankful to Neeraj ji for giving me this chance to play the character of Shashi Bhushan. I had auditioned for it and I bagged it. I believe in playing very eccentric characters, they should not be boring. The character of Shashi Bhushan is a very complex character. He comes from this very big political family. During the time of his father’s death, he thought everything will be under his name and he will be given the chair. But unfortunately, it goes to his elder brother. In season 1, only a glimpse of my character is seen; in season 2 is where he picks up. So, it’s going to be very exciting for the viewers to see.

You gained 9 kgs for your role in the series. So, how easy or difficult was it?

It is always easy to gain, but it is always difficult to then take it out especially because I am a broad build guy. But, I felt I should try something different. He is a character who drinks every day, is unfit physically and emotionally, he is always smoking, doing cocaine and not sleeping, so he cannot have six pack abs; that is not real for me. He needs to be overweight, have a chubby face, and not wear makeup. I wanted him to be a very real character from the North.

While you are doing well on OTT, we haven’t seen you in many Hindi films in the past few years. Have you become choosy or you are not being offered good roles?

I think it’s both the things, and also not both the things. I am at a point where after Aashram, I have completed three films. I don’t talk about it much on social media. People didn’t know I was doing Inspector Avinash, people don’t know about half the things that I am doing. It’s because when the time comes, people will watch it and if it’s good they will appreciate it. If first only I start speaking that I have completed these many films and all, I don’t think that it makes sense for me. I am working with the biggest filmmaker in the country right now. The announcement will be happening this week. I have finished two schedules for it. See now I have shot for it, and after a long time I said that I think I should tell people what I am doing. There’s a lot of things that I am doing, but of course as far as films are concerned, I am not getting offers that I want in movies. Even on OTT I think I can do more.”

Let’s wait for the big announcement of Addhyayan Summan’s next project.

