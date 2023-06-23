Exclusive! Adipurush actor Bijay Anand to be seen in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chota Miyan

MUMBAI:Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most awaited upcoming films. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry, and here’s an interesting update about Bade Miyan Chote MIyan. Actor Bijay Anand will be seen in the film, and he confirmed it during an interaction with us.

While talking about his upcoming movies, Bijay Anand stated, “IB71 and Adipurush just released and I have, Sultan of Delhi, a web series directed by Milan Luthria, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Crakk coming up next along with some other productions I am currently in talks with.”

Actor Bijay Anand is known for his performances in TV shows, movies, and OTT series like Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Siya Ke Ram, Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, Shershaah, IB71, and others. He was recently seen as Bramha in Adipurush.

Bijay Anand is famously known for playing the role of Kajol’s boyfriend in Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. But, after that film, he took a long break and made a comeback later.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated to release on Eid next year.

