Exclusive! After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja Hegde to be seen opposite Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2? Here's what the actress has to say

There have been reports that after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde will be seen together in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Pooja and spoke to her about the reports.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/13/2023 - 22:59
movie_image: 
MUMBAI:Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is slated to release on Eid this year, and the trailer and the songs of the film have grabbed everyone’s attention.

There have been reports that after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman and Pooja will be seen together in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Pooja and spoke to her about the reports. 

The actress told us, "Even I am hearing that. I come to know about my life through media. Sometimes I get scared to open Twitter and if I see 'Pooja Hegde' is trending, I am like 'arre baapre ab kya hogaya'. But, I love learning about the films that I am signing and I love reading all these random things about my personal life. So, I am wow news to me too." 

So, for now, there's no confirmation on Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 female lead. But, would you like to see Pooja with Salman Khan again on the big screens? Let us know in the comments below...

Meanwhile, apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja Hegde has SSMB28 lined up in which she is paired opposite Mahesh Babu.

Talking about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the movie is directed by Farhad Samji, and also stars Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Vinali Bhatnagar. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Exclusive! After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja Hegde to be seen opposite Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2? Here's what the actress has to say
