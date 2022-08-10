Exclusive! After Nawazuddin, Sharib Hashmi spoke on failure of movie Afwaah

During the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Sharib Hashmi spoke in detail about why his movie Afwaah did not got the needed attention
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 05/20/2023 - 00:38
movie_image: 
Exclusive! After Nawazuddin, Sharib Hashmi spoke on failure of movie Afwaah

MUMBAI:Actor Sharib Hashmi is not doubt one of the most loved actors we have specially on ott platform, over the time we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor in getting all the love from the fans. Recently we have seen the actor in the movie afwaah along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

As we know unfortunately the movie Afwaah did not perform well at the box office in fact I was no buzz about the movie all over the internet to which actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui Expressed in the media, that he is very sad and unhappy to know that his movie Afwaah did not perform well and after Nawazuddin Siddiqui's statement during the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Sharib Hashmi also opened about the movie failure.

also read-What! “I hope you feel my son has had the lesson…”, Whatsapp chats between Shah Rukh Khan and Sameer Wankhede submitted in court

Sharib Hashmi says that it is because there was no buzz of the movie and because there was no buzz of the movie many people did not know about the movie that when it is going to release, in fact there were people who knew about the movie and when they to see it there were no shows in the theatres, he adds this is really very bad, but whatever small review he got it was positive.

What are your views on thise statement of the actor Sharib Hashmi and do you like the movie Afwaah, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

also read-Exclusive! Jersey actor Prit Kamani says, “The films that you do should feel relatable”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Sharib Hashmi Zee5 Afwaah Bhumi Pednekar Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 05/20/2023 - 00:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! After Nawazuddin, Sharib Hashmi spoke on failure of movie Afwaah
MUMBAI:Actor Sharib Hashmi is not doubt one of the most loved actors we have specially on ott platform, over the time...
Wow! Sunflower 2, Duranga 2, Silence chapter 2, check out the slate of upcoming releases of Zee5
MUMBAI:Over the time with the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on ott...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Sahiba decides to take a step forward in her relationship with Angad
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Teri Meri Doriyaan: Shocking Twist! Angad wants to get Seerat and Garry married, Sahiba is left stunned!
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! “What I do is sing songs and cry, that’s my way of letting my emotions out”, Debattama Saha opens up about heartbreaks, how she deals with them, and more!
MUMBAI:Debattama Saha is a well-known actress in the world of the entertainment business.She has worked in both Bengali...
Pandya Store: Shocking Drama! Aarushi confronts her mother over Dhara being her step-sister!
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! After Nawazuddin, Sharib Hashmi spoke on failure of movie Afwaah
Exclusive! After Nawazuddin, Sharib Hashmi spoke on failure of movie Afwaah
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prit
Exclusive! Jersey actor Prit Kamani says, “The films that you do should feel relatable”
What! “I hope you feel my son has had the lesson…”, Whatsapp chats between Shah Rukh Khan and Sameer Wankhede submitted in court
What! “I hope you feel my son has had the lesson…”, Whatsapp chats between Shah Rukh Khan and Sameer Wankhede submitted in court
impresses netizens
Cannes: HOT! Esha Gupta’s black dress impresses netizens, “Simple and sexy”
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan
Exclusive! “Sara is very lively and Vicky is my favorite actor” - Sharib Hashmi
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
WOW! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on having Aaradhya with her at the Cannes, “It’s really about just being together”
Ayushmann Khurrana
RIP! Ayushmann Khurrana’s father Pandit P Khurrana passes away