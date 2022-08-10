Exclusive! After Nawazuddin, Sharib Hashmi spoke on failure of movie Afwaah

MUMBAI:Actor Sharib Hashmi is not doubt one of the most loved actors we have specially on ott platform, over the time we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor in getting all the love from the fans. Recently we have seen the actor in the movie afwaah along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

As we know unfortunately the movie Afwaah did not perform well at the box office in fact I was no buzz about the movie all over the internet to which actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui Expressed in the media, that he is very sad and unhappy to know that his movie Afwaah did not perform well and after Nawazuddin Siddiqui's statement during the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Sharib Hashmi also opened about the movie failure.

Sharib Hashmi says that it is because there was no buzz of the movie and because there was no buzz of the movie many people did not know about the movie that when it is going to release, in fact there were people who knew about the movie and when they to see it there were no shows in the theatres, he adds this is really very bad, but whatever small review he got it was positive.

What are your views on thise statement of the actor Sharib Hashmi and do you like the movie Afwaah

