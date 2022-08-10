Exclusive! Afwaah actor Sumeet Vyas says, “I feel that every film has its fate”

This year, till now, Sumeet Vyas has been seen in five projects. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Sumeet and spoke to him about having five releases in five months, failure of Afwaah and more...
MUMBAI: Sumeet Vyas is one of the most talented actors we have in the Indian film industry. This year, till now, he has been seen in five projects, Chhatriwali, Mrs Undercover, Afwaah, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, and Tankesh Diaries.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Sumeet and spoke to him about having five releases in five months, failure of Afwaah and more...

You are the only actor who had five releases in these five months of 2023. So, how does that feel?

It is quite overwhelming. But, part of it is also because during the lockdown, there were a bunch of projects that I had done which were sort of stuck in the middle and then it happened that they all came up at the same time almost back to back. So, it is a very good time.

Your last release Afwaah failed to make a mark at the box office. So, when a film doesn’t work do you feel disappointed about it?

That film was never meant to be a mass entertainer, it’s a satire. When you do a film you know what you are getting into. I knew I wasn’t doing a project which was meant to necessarily just entertain people. It’s a thought-provoking topic. Also, the film was released on a very limited scale because of its target audience. It’s in the indie space. So, having said that it did whatever it did and whoever watched the film they did like it.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an interview stated that he wasn’t happy with the promotions and the way the film was released. What do you have to say about it?

I have a very limited knowledge on what is the right thing to do when you release a film. Nawaz has been there for a longer time so he would know more about this than I do. So, I don’t have knowledge about it. I am sure producers want their movie to do good business, so they must have done the promotions according to them. I feel that every film has its fate. Even after doing a lot, you cannot achieve a lot. If a film has to work it will work, and if it doesn’t have to work it won’t. I don’t know if it has to do with whether it’s a good film or a bad film. There are a lot of examples like there were good films, but it didn’t do well at the box office.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

