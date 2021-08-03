Exclusive: From Air Force pilot to an actor here is what actor Actor Yuri Suri has to say on her journey

MUMBAI: Actor Yuri Suri has been impressing the fans over time with his amazing acting skills, we have seen some amazing shades of the actor in different movies. Jodha Akbar, Kites, What's Your Raashee and others are few work of the actor. No doubt with his different movies he try to deliver something different.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive charge to speak with the actor Yuri Suri with regards to his journey, where the actor revealed that from an Airforce pilot to an actor it has been an amazing journey, the actor said that acting is his third profession, he is an air force pilot first, after serving Air Force for a certain period of time he step down and worked in a radio channel, and after serving few time on the radio channel the actor decided to join theatre.

That's where he came to know about his love and passion which is acting, the actor revealed that any form of art is his passion and acting is something his love and passionate about.

The actor also revealed as an actor he started late but he is very happy and fortunate about what had come on his way, and always look forward to deliver something best for the fans.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor Yuri Suri and we look forward to some amazing work coming from the side of the actor.

